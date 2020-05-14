37% of NYC coronavirus patients have kidney failure

Coronavirus causes devastating damage to patients’ organs – especially those that trigger kidney failure, a New York hospital study released Thursday said.

Researchers found that 37% of the 5,449 patients treated at Northwell Health Hospitals from March 1 to April 5 had severe kidney injury or kidney failure.

The mortality rate is high. Of the 1,993 patients diagnosed with kidney failure, 694 – 35 percent died.

Another 26 percent of patients were discharged and 39 percent were still hospitalized.

Kidney failure is associated with respiratory failure. Ninety percent of patients with ventilators developed AKI, an analysis by Northwell Feinstein Institutes said.

Only 21 percent of non-ventilated COVID-19 patients developed renal failure.

AKI is a sudden episode of kidney failure or damage that the body is unable to filter waste.

The risk factors for developing AKI are age, diabetes, heart disease and hypertension.

The elderly and black patients with COVID-19 are at high risk for kidney failure, the study said.

New data published in Kidney International, the official journal of the International Society of Nephrology, found that “an alarming number” of hospitalized COVID patients are at higher rates than those reported from the pandemic.

The report noted that 285 patients – or 14 percent with AKI – needed dialysis treatment.

“Working between the COVID-19 Earthquake Center is an experience we will never forget. Nephrologists and dialysis staff are at the forefront of this battle, and we are trying to help every patient we can,” said researcher Dr. Kenar Haveri, MD, author of the paper.

“We hope to learn more about COVID-19 related AKI in the coming weeks, and by sharing what we have learned from our patients, other doctors and their patients can benefit,” he said.

Feinstein Institutes CEO Kevan Tracy said, “Dr. The findings of havari based on the largest defined set of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, highlighting the risk of kidney injury in this setting, is an important new insight into the disease.

The Northwell / Feinstein Institutes COVID-19 study is the only of its kind in the country. Northwell operates New York State’s largest hospital network, including Lenox Hill, Long Island Jewish and Staten Island U.

Northwell / Feinstein researchers are conducting numerous studies on patients. They found that almost all coronavirus patients had at least one underlying medical condition that was at risk of a killer bug infection.