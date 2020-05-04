Greg Nash / Pool by AP

Oklahoma Republican Rep. Marquine Mullin called out excommunication vaccine director Rick Bright on his current job status and questioned why his blood pressure now requires medical leave, even though he had no problems with hypertension while serving as biomedical director. Advanced Research and Development Authority (Barda).

Mullin questioned which department is currently paying Bright’s salary.

Here is the exchange:

Mullin said:If you are on medical leave you are too sick to do so, but you can prepare for a two hour hearing. I am struggling to keep track of it and understand it. If you have blood pressure and you are too sick to go to NIH but you haven’t experienced it in Barta, right? Have you ever had problems in Barta with hypertension? “

Bright: “I don’t have the stress level to be fired from my position. It’s very stressful.”

Mullin said:I understand that people handle stress differently. You’re in a very stressful position when you’re trying to manage the pandemic, but you can’t handle it, but you can’t manage your own blood pressure because you’re fired from the office, but you can still receive payments from the NIH, but you can’t show up for work, and then you Be prepared Chu, but you will not be able to do so. “

Bright later confirmed to Subcommittee Chairwoman Anna Esau that he was on an increased vacation today.

Some context: HHS released a statement today, “Mr. Using his taxpayer-funded medical leave to work with partisan attorneys who are politicizing the response to COVID-19, Bright has not yet shown up for work, but continues to collect his $ 285,010 salary. “