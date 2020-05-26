A black man who died after being kicked in the neck by a policeman has been identified

Minneapolis police have identified George Floyd as a black man who died after being pinned.

“In the video we saw of George Floyd’s horrific death, witnesses took a police officer to a police car and begged him off his neck,” Floyd’s family lawyer Benjamin Crump said in a statement Tuesday. According to Fox-News.

“This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of the life of a man who was detained by police for questioning of a non-violent charge,” Crump said. “We do justice to the George Floyd family as we seek answers from the Minneapolis Police Department.”

Shocking cellphone video of Floyd’s death shows Floyd pinned to the ground with a police knee in his neck.

“I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,” he heard him say. “Don’t kill me!”

The crowd can be heard telling the police to let him go.

FBI and Minnesota state officials are now investigating the incident.

“The lack of humanity in this disturbing video is sick,” Gov. Tim Walz said on Twitter Tuesday. “We will get answers and seek justice.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called the video “traumatic.”

“Most of the night I was trying to find words to describe what happened and he shouldn’t be dead when I come back,” Frey told Fox.