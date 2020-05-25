China’s “Batwoman” researcher has now warned that the deadly coronavirus is the “tip of the iceberg” that humans will soon have to deal with without a global effort to prevent similar infections.

“If we want to prevent humans from becoming infected with the next infectious disease, we must first go on to learn about these unknown viruses carrying wild animals in nature and to give them early warning,” said China’s top scientist Shi Jingli. Told CGTN In an interview that aired Monday.

“If we don’t study [the viruses]Shi warned that “there may be another outbreak,” due to her research into mammals, which was called “Batwoman” by the press.

More than 345,000 people worldwide have died since the coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan, China, late last year.

Shi deputy director Wuhan Lab is suspected of infecting humans by accident. China is also accused of not coming clean about the danger anytime soon and constantly lying to the citizens of the virus.

Shi denied that his lab had committed the pandemic, saying that the species it was researching were different.