A Florida man loses his prosthetic leg surfing and finds it during a boy’s treasure hunt

A Florida man lost his leg while surfing – a boy reunited with his prosthetic weeks after being caught on a treasure hunt.

When Carter Hess was surfing the waters of St Andrews last month, a wave jumped over him and smashed his custom, $ 3,000 titanium prosthetic leg.

He spent the next two days trying to find it and came up empty. Panama City News Herald Reported.

“I knew immediately that it was out of my reach,” Hess said. “I’ve been surfing in very big waves and it’s never been like that.”

Weeks after 13-year-old Sebastian Morris of Santa Rosa Beach was buried in the jetties of a park about 30 feet away, while out on a treasure hunt with his father, Bobby.

“I don’t think I’ll ever find out,” Hess said.

Teenage launched an online campaign to find its owner, and Hess’s friends sent him a story in this attempt.

Hess connected with Sebastian’s family online and they met to return the leg and let Hess treat them to dinner.

“I am very much in the forefront of what a wonderful, great young man this is,” Hess told the Sebastian Paper. “A lot of guys, especially treasure hunters, put it in the trophy case – but he realized that it was important and that anyone needed it.”

Hess, who broke his leg when he was injured while working in Afghanistan in 2012, said he plans to return to surfing – and may be on a scuba mission with Sebastian if his father allows.