A former Texas lieutenant governor breaks ribs after spitting in girlfriend

Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dehurst said he was “not interested” in filing charges against his live-in girlfriend, who is accused of fracturing her two ribs during an attack on their home in Houston.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Leslie Caron, 40, has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault of a third-degree felon in Texas.

On May 13, Karen kicked 74-year-old Dewhurst in the ribs during an argument over not calling a business partner. Dewhurst told police he returned four days after leaving his home, and the two began arguing again, Carson then hitting him with a pot, then drawing and hitting, reported ABC Houston.

Dewhurst went to the doctor and X-rays confirmed that he had two broken ribs.

Karen denied assaulting her boyfriend for a year and said he was injured after moving items at his warehouse, but she could not tell how he broke his ribs, according to court documents.

She told an officer that Dewhurst attacked and strangled her, but police could not confirm those claims, said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon and bond was set at $ 10,000. She was also issued a no contact order.

Dewhurst served for 12 years as lieutenant governor before losing his fourth bid in 2014.

Ted Cruz lost in the 2012 Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

Dewhurst issued the following statement on Wednesday afternoon: “I have no interest in Leslie being charged. She is a great woman with very nice qualities. I wish her all the best in life. “

Prosecutors have a final say on whether charges will be filed.