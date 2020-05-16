A New York man has been arrested in Hawaii after posting beach pictures on Instagram

He arrived in Oahu on Monday and posted several pictures of himself on the beach on Instagram. He is accused of using public transportation to get to many of the places he painted.
“Officers learned of his social media posts from citizens who saw his posts – surfboarding on the beach, sunbathing, and walking around Waikiki,” a statement said.
Information on the man’s lawyer was not immediately available.
There have been 638 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths in Hawaii.
Governor David Ige said in an online questionnaire meeting that the state had extended mandatory detention until the end of June.
Many visitors, including the new couple on the honeymoon, were arrested for ignoring state restraining orders.
“We, like many in the United States, are facing this pandemic challenge,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell told CNN. “But right now, we see the journey has been brought about by the virus, and we want people not to come in until it’s safe to travel again.”
