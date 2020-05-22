A nursing home patient who was beaten in a brutal attack was caught on video

A shocking video of a 75-year-old Michigan care home patient hitting a brutal, bloody attack appeared Thursday.

Reports from hitting President Trump at Westwood Nursing Center in Detroit, Who responded on Twitter.

“Is it even possible to believe it? Is this true? ”The president wrote. “Where is this nursing home? How is the victim?”

The graphic video shows a young man, a 20-year-old patient in the same facility, beating the old man mercilessly in his face, dozens of them – the elderly man lying on the couch and sitting.

“It completely shattered my heart. It breaks my heart how someone is capable of this kind of cruelty,” Joan Uhler, a Cleveland-area woman who spotted the video on social media and alerted Detroit-area officials to Detroit’s Fox 2.

“How can this person go into other patients’ rooms and be physically abusive and have no control?” Asked Uhler.

Fox 2 reported that police in Detroit, Ann Arbor and other parts of Michigan received calls from people who found the video online.

The Detroit Police Department thanked the public in a Twitter message.

Detroit police believe the incident happened on May 15 during a nursing home lockdown due to a coronavirus.

Uhler told the station she was wondering if hitting would prevent the house visitors from accepting under normal circumstances.

“Honestly, if they receive visitors, it will be resolved much sooner than evolving on Twitter,” Uhler says.

Detroit’s WDIV-TV reported that a law firm representing the care home was not a long-term resident of the facility but was receiving temporary rehabilitation treatment.

“Westwood is cooperating with the police and will continue to do so,” the law firm said in a statement, according to WDIV. “The safety, health and well-being of our residents is Westwood’s first priority. We will continue to monitor the situation.”

The Detroit Free Press reported that an unidentified suspect was taken to Detroit Detention Center as the investigation continued.

The elderly man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, The report said.