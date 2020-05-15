A nursing home worker who went viral in a ticktalk video has been found dead

A “totally unselfish” nursing home worker who went viral for a heartfelt ticktack dance video with a 102-year-old resident has died, according to a new report.

Jeanette McKenna, 53, who worked for 10 years at the White Craigs Care Home in Thornlebank, was found in her home on May 7. The Herald reported.

A few weeks before she became an internet sensation, a video showing her and another woman dancing with a centenarian who used a walker began to air online.

Police Scotland spokesperson told The Talent they responded to the woman’s home after receiving a call from a “member of the public”.

“Upon arrival, officers found the body of a 53-year-old woman inside the property,” officials said.

“The death is considered inexplicable, but it is not thought that there were any suspicious circumstances.”

It is not yet known if she was infected with the coronavirus, but the Barhead Housing Association property where McKenna lived is to be cleaned up this week.

“We always encourage all of our tenants and residents to seek medical help if the condition at this address is tragic and ill,” the association’s chief executive, Shirley Robison, told the outlet.

Whitecraigs Home spokesman said McKenna was “the most popular care, colleague and friend for the past 10 years.”

“She is completely selfless and has given love and support to all the residents and families in her care,” she said. “She will be greatly missed by everyone at Whitecraigs. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”