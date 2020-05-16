A sports car with wings flies

Tampa, Florida (CNN) – When piloting a plane, I had zero experience.

In fact, I never even considered trying.

However, as we stroll across Florida’s Tampa Bay on a beautiful November morning, I enthusiastically take control of the two-seat amphibious aircraft, the jet ski-like maneuvers and the very natural, iconic A5. Even a novice can learn to jump within 30 hours, the company said.

At 23 feet long and weighing 1,510 pounds, it is called the Sea Light-Sport Aircraft.

Designed to help you focus on the freedom of flying without worrying about whether the aircraft will react exceptionally well, there is no such thing on the market.

Now that I am in control, my whole body is fine for five minutes. Am I really ready to pilot this shiny new machine myself? I’m not entirely sure.

However, the A5 is built specifically for people like me and it is designed to drive like a car.

Plus, the fact that Kirk Hawkins, Icon’s CEO and founder of Cockpit, is beside me doesn’t hurt. He can take over the controls at any time.

Everything is fine so far.

We roam smoothly through the air at about 1,000 feet, and I was comfortable enough to see the sights. Lovely Fort de Soto Park does not disappoint.

Squiggles of dreamy white dunes surround the water, which seems to be in the Caribbean.

The Sunshine Skyway Bridge, with its long cables, is equally impressive.

The adrenaline is still racing. And as far as surreal experiences go, it improves.

For starters, there is another icon on my left, the A5, which is thrilling in itself. We are flying under construction and my job is to simulate its movements. You’d think it was frightening, but it wasn’t.

It’s just plain fun.

That’s music to Hawkins ’ears. He was the brain behind this new grotesque plane, a 10-year idea in the making.

As a former Air Force F-16 pilot and Stanford Business School grad, he has spent most of his adult life focused on making sport flying accessible to the public.

“The idea for us is to create an airplane where the average human can go out and experience the world without the burden of becoming a professional pilot,” he says.

So it makes sense that the dashboard will look the way you see it in your car. There are only a few gauges that I don’t recognize.

“It’s Apple’s approach to things,” he says. “You humanize it and make it natural and easy and cool.”

He is Peter O.. People want to fly (and buy) their flights as Knight has opened a flight training facility at the airport.

Located five minutes from downtown Tampa on Davis Island, it has plenty of both beauty and yacht boats.

The company’s other training center is located in Vacaville, California, where Icon is headquartered.

Wide eyes and open windows

Time for a brief water-landing pitstop at 9am.

Hawkins takes control. I am very busy learning to travel in construction (non-pilots do not try too often) and interviewing Hawkins to think about learning to do water landing. This is something that Hawkins tells me that most people can master in 30 minutes.

A few negative-GS and 360-degrees later and it was a fun roller-coaster ride in the sky. Additionally, it’s an open-air flight, so I occasionally get my hands out. Because I could.

A few hundred feet above the water, it is easy to spot a boating boar, a herd of pelicans and a stingray.

“We’ll pull over here and stop and go out for a moment,” he says.

Sure he’s kidding, right? But after the plane landed in the water, he takes off his seatbelt, and I realize that he isn’t.

Seconds later, he pops the roof and we go over the wings, which easily doubles as diving boards. Suddenly, it feels like a plane excursion and I feel like the boat is sunbathing.

Everything is dazzled in mesmerizing gold. I can do a picnic on a nearby beach. Or take the plane somewhere for a remote weekend camping trip.

Since the aircraft has a range of about 430 miles on a full tank, it is designed for smaller spaces.

“This whole thing is what excites people,” he explained. “Once you learn to fly, you’ll never be the same. You look at the sky differently, you see the planet differently.”

Designed to make flying simple

“Basic motor skills are very easy to navigate,” Hawkins tells me. “People swam with the instructor themselves in 30 minutes on their first day.”

They took a long time to create it for safety. The goal of the spin-resistant airframe feature is that if the pilot makes mistakes, the aircraft will lose control.

As a backup, there is a full plane parachute.

“The Spin Resistance feature is a big thing because it was the first aircraft that the FAA thought was spin-resistant,” said Chris Dupin, flight instructor and U.S. Air Force official. “A significant number of general aviation fatalities range from loss of control crashes to undetected spin on the base.”

In addition, there is an angle of attack indicator, something you don’t usually see on a light aircraft. It shows you where the wing is happy (in green) or where it stops (in red).

The pilot’s job is to place the wing in the green or yellow section of the gauge. This is part of what makes water takeoffs and landings so easy to learn.

Becoming a Bornstormer

“Kirk Hawkins has a very creative and innovative idea for pilot training; first of all the experience of flight and then teaching the majors and architecture, rather than learning how to fly,” said veteran aviation journalist and author Kristin Negroni. “Crash Detectives.”

“The world is facing a pilot shortage, so the idea of ​​teaching differently so that different learning styles can be accommodated can greatly expand the pool of pilot candidates.”

On that note, 40% of those who deposit for ICON A5 are not pilots, which means the plane is drawing aviation newcomers.

After an hour and a half of flying, Hawkins landed us on the airport runway, a maneuver you can solve once you have captured several water landing. This is a little tricky as crosswinds require more accuracy and knowledge.

At this point, if I had this plane, I would tie it to the trailer, fold the wings, drive home, and put it in the garage.

Get some air time

If you want your own ICON A5, queue up. More than 1,800 customers have reduced deposits.

For those who are not willing to pay 7 207,000 to buy one, stop by the Icon’s training facility in Tampa or the day-to-day facility in Wakeville, California.

Sport Flying Introduction class hours are 595 to 1.5 hours. To snag your Sport Pilot license, you have to spend 20-plus hours and the price varies.

Sarah Sekula is an Orlando-based travel writer and video host. Follow her adventures @wordzilla and @wordzillapics.