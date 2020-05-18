A tropical cyclone occurs in Arthur Atlantic

Two U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter planes will be investigating the system on Sunday to determine how organized the storm is and how severe it is.

In the short term, rip currents are predominant for northeast Florida areas along the North Carolina coast.

“The proximity of the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it generates winds and heavy rains there on Monday,” the National Hurricane Center said. Currently, tropical storm warnings are in effect from Surf City to Duck in North Carolina. Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.