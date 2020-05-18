A tropical cyclone occurs in Arthur Atlantic

Two U.S. Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter planes will be investigating the system on Sunday to determine how organized the storm is and how severe it is.
In the short term, rip currents are predominant for northeast Florida areas along the North Carolina coast.
“The proximity of the North Carolina coast should closely monitor the progress of this system, as it generates winds and heavy rains there on Monday,” the National Hurricane Center said. Currently, tropical storm warnings are in effect from Surf City to Duck in North Carolina. Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.
We also monitor a frontal system that covers the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast, which brings floods and severe storms to those areas because it also interacts with Tropical Storm Arthur as it tracks eastward.
“Arthur could be thrown into the sea, or covered by the Arthur frontal system, and surely get on with it,” explained CNN meteorologist Hayley Brink.
“Depending on how fast the frontal system moves eastward, it can help push Arthur out to sea and away from the US. However, there is also a high pressure system in the north, which affects Arthur’s steering, possibly bringing it to the lowlands.”
Warm Gulf Stream Waters
Currently, the storm is in unfavorable water temperatures for any major intensity. However, as it moves across the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream, the storm is given a narrow chance of strengthening. Sea surface temperatures are above average across the Atlantic – with the exception of the cold North Atlantic.
Tropics around the world are warming up
Areas of the Pacific Ocean also have an interesting start to their tropical period.
On April 25, tropical recession One-E occurred south of the Baja California region of Mexico, marking the first tropical depression recorded in the month of April for the eastern Pacific Ocean.
