A Utah man faces a first-degree murder charge for strangling his Tinder date, police said Sunday.

24-year-old Ethan Hansacker phoned 911 at 3am on Sunday and told police he had killed his 25-year-old, just hours after the two met through a popular dating app, the Leyton Police Department in Utah A press release posted on Facebook.

Authorities responding to the North Reed Avenue home found an unnamed woman with “multiple stabs to the torso.”

According to court records, Hunsaker choked the woman for a minute, but grabbed the kitchen knife after she fought back Reviewed by ABC News affiliate KTVX Utalo.

“Ethan has signs of fighting in the arms, neck and shoulder area,” court documents said.

According to the Deseret NewsIn his affidavit, police said, “Hansaker said he did not know who he had just killed, but that he had met the victim on an application called Tinder.”

When officers arrived at the home, Hunsaker “continued to tell officers to shoot him,” the outlet reported.

First responders attempted to restore the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Layton police said.

“The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation,” the department said. “However, the attack was not triggered.”

Hansker was charged with murder and is awaiting court appearance at the Davis County Jail, police said.