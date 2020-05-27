A Yukon senior accused is searching for a woman after killing two men

The University of Connecticut senior is accused of killing two men and wounding another, the wife of one of his victims said, as he was searching for a young woman he knew while making his killing spree.

Peter Manfredonia, 23, a senior at the university, along with his neighbor, 62-year-old Ted Demers, was looking for the woman before crossing paths, the man’s wife said.

“He was clearly walking to her home with a mission, with her backpack,” Cindy Demers told The Associated Press.

Demers said she spoke with the woman’s father over the weekend and is considering filing a restraining order on Manfredonia, which had previously visited the home.

Connecticut State Police appealed directly to Montfredonia on Tuesday, the fifth day of a multi-state manhunt.

Manfredonia is considered armed and dangerous, and police were last seen Sunday in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for two murders and abductions.

“Your parents, your friends – all of us who have returned to Connecticut – wish for a peaceful end to this,” Lt. John ILLO said at a news conference.

“Please call 911; Let us know where you are. We want to fix this in a safe way. “

The Manfredonia family says there is a history of mental illness, and Dimmers and another man were killed in two separate attacks before fleeing the state with guns stolen in a stolen car.

His attacks began Friday, when he killed Demers and seriously injured a neighbor who came to Demers’ aid, state police said.

A man in Wilmington stole three shotguns and a pistol from his home in Manfredonia Friday morning before leaving the truck.

He is accused of being 70 miles away in Derby, Connecticut, where he killed a friend, Nicholas Eisel, 23. He then forced Isle’s 23-year-old girlfriend into her 2016 Volkswagen Jetta and left the state with her, police said.

The girlfriend was found unharmed Sunday in a car parked outside a Patterson, New Jersey, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that Uber was taken to Walmart in East Stroudsburg, just outside the New Jersey border.

He was last seen on security camera footage Sunday evening, walking behind the store on railroad tracks with a large duffle bag in a white T-shirt and dark shorts.

Connecticut State Police are asking residents to call 911 for any tips and not to contact Manfredonia under any circumstances.

