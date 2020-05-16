Abandoned flights sit on Death Row

(CNN) – Earlier this month, A The Boeing 747 freighter took off From the Leida-Algair airport in Spain, depart for Chicago, packed with emergency medical supplies.

It arrived at this small out-of-town airport 150 miles west of Barcelona a few months earlier. Its operator, New York’s Atlas Air, kept it out there due to lack of demand in the cargo sector – until the coronavirus pandemic came and turned the world over.

Leida-Alguire and other industrial airports, where flights removed from service await remand. For some, like that 747, relief comes. For others, it’s Death Row.

The Boeing 737 Max has been ground for more than a year now, but the aircraft is also out of the assembly line in the summer of 2019.

With hundreds of unplanned aircraft and its facilities out of the way, the American manufacturer transformed one of the employees’ car parks at the Pine Field facility near Seattle into a temporary flight depot.

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes will be stored on June 27, 2019 in employee parking lots near Boeing Field. Stephen Brashear / Getty Images North America / Getty Images

For those already being distributed to airlines around the world, the solution is less clear.

They urgently need to find alternative storage places.

Major European hubs can charge Major airports are, in general, not a great place to store flights. Space is at an expensive premium: Aeronautical equivalent to leaving your car in a city center by meter parking space.Major European hubs can charge That is close to $ 300 per hour

Where Europe puts its 737 Max fleet

One of Iceland Air’s 737 Max aircraft. Michael Ross

In the meantime, long-range industrial airports come to the rescue.

In Europe, Leida-Algair is the airport that currently stores the largest number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Considered a white elephant since its inception in 2010, the lack of regular commercial traffic (before the current crisis, which operates two regular flights per week, the occasional charter) has given this small airport a little specialty – a familiar, but necessary, section of the aerospace industry.

Two Nordic airlines – Norwegian and Iceland Air – have dispatched their MAX fleets to stock a total of 10 shiny new aircraft at Alguire. Some of them are literally out of the factory: they have time to log some revenue planes before grinding.

The similarity with the parking lot ends.

The aircraft, which is temporarily out of storage but is expected to reopen, follows a serious day-to-day operation, aimed at protecting and preserving them for the day they return to the skies.

Careful procedures are in place to prevent corrosion and ensure all systems are in perfect working order.

Engines, always delicate equipment, special care material and constantly monitored.

Moisture is an enemy, sensors take measurements at different locations and transmit them to real-time engineers.

“We aim to keep humidity below 40%. We use dehumidifying bags and specialized equipment that absorbs moisture from the air,” says Levida-Alguaire.

That time in life

As owners of classic cars know, engines have to be turned on every time – and the same goes for airplanes after being idle for a while.

“It’s not necessary for all planes. It really depends on the program they are on, but, yes, we also start the engines and let them run for a while. The moment they are called to fly again, everything is working.”

This is something all Alguire visitors cannot do, as the airport also serves as the end point for older aircraft retiring from service.

In fact, many of these aircraft are still air-suited. What is happening is that they have reached a stage in their operational life when investing in their management is no longer financial. In fact, the parts and parts they contain are worth more than the entire aircraft.

It is a sad sight to see the powerful Queen of the Skies, a Boeing 747 jumbo jet break down and turn into a scrap, but that’s exactly what’s happening now at AllGuire.

Breaking the plane is a unique process.

After deciding to quit a flight, a list is made up of all its parts and components. Many of them eventually get to other planes.

The aircraft will then be shipped to an industrial airport, such as Lida-Algair in Spain or Teruel, France to Tబ్rbs, or to Victorville, California. There, it was inspected and tested before demolition.

The first thing that goes into it is moving elements such as fire extinguishers or ramps. Liquids, oils and other chemicals are also eliminated. Most specific protocol must be followed to prevent environmental or safety risks.

Engines are usually the most valuable element. After removing the nacelles, the engine is completely torn down, leaving the internal mechanisms intact.

‘Death of the plane’

This cockpit no longer sits pilots. Michael Ross

As the engines pour down, it is the turn of the panels, which protects the key areas of the aircraft. The structure was laid bare so that technicians could access the aircraft’s interior systems and retrieve parts of interest.

“When we turn off the power, it’s the official death of the plane, there’s no way to go back,” explained Miguel Martin of Servitech, who is now in the now-defunct Airbus A330, where they were able to pick up more than 4,600 different parts.

Every item taken from the aircraft is listed, cleaned and processed so that the flight owners can take them wherever they are needed.

During this classification process, airport visitors can see how well the various components around the aircraft are assembled.

If the airline is owned by the airline with the same large aircraft, it can use those spare parts at home, but not very often. Where to trade spare parts and equipment – There are companies that specialize in buying aircraft close to the end of their operational life to disassemble them and call their parts and parts the aftermarket.

In most cases, these parts cannot go directly to another plane, because the moment they hit the plane, they become technically inoperable (even if they are in mint condition). They must be transferred to an approved repair shop to be subject to rebuilding.

Although serially produced, parts of a particular type are not always identical. Some of them look somewhat customizable at the operator’s request, and manufacturers often introduce even minor changes. That is why each piece must be identified individually.

Every part of the flight needs to be tracked, explain Alex Duran and Jasin Kolar, Co-founders of the Zurich-based consultancy firm NextPers help airlines plan their spare procurement strategy. There should always be a paper trail.

Once the airframe is stripped of every valuable item, it is literally trimmed for scrap.