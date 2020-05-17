About 44 immigrants have been deported from the US to Guatemala

Sources said that immigrants from Brownsville, Texas, on April 13, traveled to Guatemala.

In a televised speech on Thursday night, Guatemala’s spokesman Carlos Sandoval said, “The two countries are working together to re-evaluate the health status of Guatemalans who have returned in recent days. Also on people who tested positive and negative in both countries.

An ICE spokesperson told CNN on Thursday, “The health and welfare of detainees in ICE custody is a top priority. The global pandemic follows the ICE (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guideline as a standard practice and in response to a particularly changing dynamic. Conducted Kovida Guatemala to review and verify the CDC is -19 series of tests. The results made available, to assess whether or not to re-sidisito aisii determine current practices. The new guidance is needed to ensure that the techniques may be implemented. “

According to its website on Kovid-19, ICE maintains, “A visual screening that is consistent with the current ICE policy and procedures for those who do not have medical summary information (new fears). Prisoners without ‘new fears’ are brought to the aircraft with medical clearance.”

The guidance states, “Any ICE inmate who fails to pass the screening by a flight medical provider and / or is suspected of having an inherent health-risk condition to other inmates, staff, and / or third parties will be denied boarding and will be referred to an ICE approved facility for screening.”

The ICE says the temperature test will be conducted before boarding the aircraft. “Any inmate with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be immediately sent to a medical provider for further evaluation and evaluation, in accordance with the guidelines of the (ICE Health Service Corps),” they said.

Guatemala’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Joaquin Samoa told a WhatsApp media group on Thursday that flights between Guatemala and the United States would be suspended. The two countries said they would accept the decision.