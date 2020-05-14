About 50 surrogate children rushed into the hotel amid the coronavirus

About 50 surrogate children from various countries, including the US, are trapped in the lodgings of a hotel in Ukraine and their families are unable to take in during the coronavirus lockdown, and new video shows are embarrassing.

Staff at the BiotexCom Center for Human Reproduction in the capital city of Kiev are taking care of 46 newborns crying as the country has completely closed its borders due to the epidemic.

The babies who live there are from the US, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, China, Mexico and other countries. According to the video, Made explicitly to ease parental problems and was posted on April 30 by the clinic.

The woman’s voice, which describes the video, says, “We show parents to children online and our administrators make calls.”

“We need to tell parents how much their children eat, how they sleep and what their weight is,” the video continues. “It’s heartbreaking to see how parents lose their little ones. We wish they would be allowed to take their children soon. “

The administrator, who identifies himself as a marina, sees infants in the infant room 24 hours a day, and “every day [caretakers] Spend some time in the open air with the kids and take a bath. “

Doctors are also checking the infants, the video said.

“Don’t worry, your child’s health is in good hands,” the narrator said.

However, this clip is presented to the Ukrainian Parliament by the Human Rights Ombudsman, Lyudmila Denisova, The Daily Mail reported.

“A video spread on social media and was shared on the website of one of the Kiev clinics,” Denisova told the outlet. “It shows 46 babies in one of the Kiev hotels right now. All of these babies were born to surrogate mothers of citizens of various foreign states. “

“The video confirms that the condition of the surgical services provided by this clinic is mass and systemic, and that the surrogacy technologies are promoted as high quality goods,” he added.

Center’s website “It’s no secret that surrogacy programs are banned everywhere in Europe.”

“Egg donation is only allowed in some countries, but very often these programs do not provide the most favorable conditions (for patients, as well as donors),” it said. “However, in Ukraine, all these programs are completely legal. That is why Europeans seek medical help outside their home countries. “

According to the website, Ukraine has become a hub for “citizens of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, England and other countries” to “legally manage” surrogacy and egg donation programs.

A total of 16,847 coronavirus cases and 456 deaths were reported in Ukraine, according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.