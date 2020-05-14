Accused Ahmed Arbari called police 12 days before the shootings

A Georgia man accused of murdering an unarmed black jogger, Ahmed Arbury, called police less than two weeks after the fatal shooting, according to a report that a man entered a nearby house under construction.

Travis McMichael, 34, phoned 911 on Feb. 11 to report a crash at a construction site just two homes away from his home in Brunswick, according to audio Accessed by Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We have thefts,” McMichael told a dispatcher. “I was leaving the neighborhood and I got a man into the house I was building – two houses from me. When I turned around, he ran into the house.”

McMichael, who was breathing heavily at the time, identified the accused as a black male wearing a red shirt and white shorts.

“It’s empty right now,” McMichael said of the home owned by neighbor Larry English. “He’s at home.”

McMichael said he was sitting across the street in his red Ford F-150, broadcasting what he saw to a police dispatcher, who at one point asked if he was okay, apparently because of the pain he was breathing.

“Yeah, it surprised me,” McMichael answered. “When I looked back and saw him back up, he got into his pocket and ran into the house. So I don’t know if he was armed or not. But he seemed to be acting like himself, so you know, beware of it. “

McMichael said he saw the accused get into his left pocket before entering the English home.

“I’m just essaying that he didn’t realize we were here,” McMichael said. “He currently has the dam lights on. He has a flashlight to look at.”

The accused ran through a nearby yard when McMichael spotted him.

“We’ve had a lot of burglaries and breakdowns here recently,” said McMichael, who said his pistol was stolen from his truck in January. “I’ve never seen this guy in the neighborhood before.”

McMichael said four of McMichel’s neighbors were already searching for the accused. One of them, Diego Perez, told the newspaper that McMichael’s 64-year-old father, Gregory McMichael, had armed himself before leaving his home to look for the man.

When Travis McMichael dialed 911 that evening, security cameras set up by Englishmen at his home – just 12 days before he allegedly shot himself with close range of shotgun blasts, which killed 25-year-old Arbury. The Englishman said he had taken nothing from his home. To the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

McMichels was charged with aggravated murder and aggravated assault in the Feb. 23 shooting death. Gregory McMichael told police that Arberry thought he was a thief and that his son shot himself in self-defense when they caught him with a shotgun.