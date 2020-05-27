Actors Equity releases guidelines for the Broadway re-opening

The event may be quicker than we thought, but the Great White Way reopening comes with a few guidelines that the Actors Equity Association (AEA) follows when the lights go back.

The guidelines, released on Tuesday, are not considered “epidemiological guinea pigs” as they are implemented to ensure the safety of actors and stage personnel. Writes the deadline.

“Keeping everything safe for the audience – even if it’s important – and putting people on stage as epidemiological guinea pigs, I don’t think is the right answer,” says Equity President Kate Schindle.

Four Guides to Reopen Broadway:

The epidemic must be under control, effective testing, some new cases in this area, and contact tracing

Infectious individuals can be readily identified and isolated, with frequent, regular and accurate testing with fast results

The way we audition, rehearse, perform, and stage-manage the system, and the venues we work with, will have to undergo changes to reduce the risk.

Efforts to control COVID-19 exposure must be accompanied by equity members, owners, the union and others involved in theater production. There should be collective buy-in and ongoing evaluation and improvement of health and safety practices.

The guidelines were presented by AEA officials and public safety consultant Dr. David Michaels, who said more detailed plans were in the works, but it was too early to give anything concrete.

“These four principles are the foundation of our continued work with Dr. Michaels,” said Mary McCall, Executive Director.

“We intend to create protocols that all employers and our colleagues can use to ensure that everyone working in the theater has a safe workplace.”

For now, Broadway is scheduled to reopen September 8, which will meet the guidelines and the city’s own mandate.