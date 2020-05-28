The Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Rising Sports Television star Adam Amin – who recently left ESPN for Fox Sports – greeted his former colleagues with a heartfelt Twitter farewell on Wednesday.

But he took some time to thank you.

The 33-year-old Amin initially apologized for the message’s “narcissistic tone” and tweeted that although he was “thrilled” and “proud” of working for Fox Sports, he was not in the mood for celebration. Battles faced by others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At times, it was thought that taking a victory lap would be a little tasty. At this strange time, there may not be much to enjoy.” Amin tweeted. “That being said, I really hope everyone can find their own silver linings.”

Recruited by ESPN at age 24 in 2011, Amin quickly rose to the ranks. He was in college football Thursday night, calling the women’s Final Four and NBA and MLB games. Amin, who was shy of her 2016 birthday, was the youngest person to announce the New Year’s Day Big Six game when the radio call of the Fiesta Bowl was announced on Network 2016.

Amin tweeted that he was thanking the ESPN “decision-makers” who had a chance at the young broadcaster and trusted him to take on new opportunities. He thanked many of the people he worked with and said they had become more than just colleagues.

“They are sound boards and reliabilities, hands down and shoulders crying,” Amin tweeted. “Through both success and tragedy, they have become my friends and family.”

When he was hired by ESPN, Amin, who said his life was “turning for good,” thanked the audience who had listened to the various games he had called during his time with the network. ”

“The traditional broadcast sign-off seems appropriate here,” he tweeted. “So thank you, my colleagues and all of you, for nine great years. It is a privilege. The sports center is next. “