After Elon Musk pledged to sell the property, M lists the homes for $ 97 million

Elon Musk took another step in the quest of “no home.”

The extraordinary Tesla chief listed five other California assets to nearly 100 million.

Musk5 is seeking $ 62.5 million for four properties in Los Angeles’s Bel-Air neighborhood, List in Zillo Describes the plots as “a project for the big thinker” with “one of the best views in Los Angeles.”

Musk put his century-old San Francisco-area building on the market last week with “unbuilt bay views” at $ 35 million. Jillow said he purchased the 10-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot home in 2017 for .3 23.3 million.

The latest Bel Air listing came out on the road from a building listed earlier this month after it was revealed on Twitter that he was selling “almost all physical assets” and “no home.”

The 48-year-old billionaire is seeking $ 9.5 million for a ranch-style property once owned by Gene Wilder. Musk said the “Blazing Saddles” star’s former home, which he bought in 2013, “cannot tear down or lose its soul.”

Homes Musk’s extensive real estate portfolio includes nine California properties, a Wall Street Journal Report.

Musk -. 35.9 billion, according to Forbes – suggesting that physical assets are distracted from lofty goals such as getting to Mars or turning the world into a sustainable force.

“They’re a kind of attack vector,” Musk said in a recent episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast. “[Critics] Hey billionaire, say you’ve got all these things. Okay, now I have nothing. What are you going to do now? “

Musk pledged to sell its assets, along with another May 1 tweet that Tesla’s stock price was “too high,” which caused the shares of the electric car maker to tank up to 13 percent that day.

The message terrified corporate governance experts as Musk agreed to review his tweets about Tesla in a 2019 deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission.