Ahmed Arbari entered the home before his death

Ahmed Arbury, the owner of an under-construction house in Georgia, was checked before he was shot, he was threatened – and his dream was never to go home, his lawyer said.

Arbury, 25, was shown in surveillance footage looking around the construction site in February – moments after he was shot in camera confrontation.

Now homeowner Laurie English, 50, faces death threats due to a “misconception” that Arbury shared fears of splitting with a murdered father and son, His lawyer told NBC News.

Lawyer Elizabeth Grady told the broadcaster that it would forever taint the dream home he was building on the waterfront.

“Now, it’s honestly unsafe,” Grady said, “and it’s supposed to be a place of comfort and peace. Now, it’s forever associated with this tragedy.”

English once phoned the non-emergency police number about a previous transgression on the site, but he never used the word “robbery” – and never called the accused killers, Grady insisted.

“Despite a robbery, the English family did not want a vigilant response,” Grady said. “They handed the matter over to law enforcement officials.”

English said it was clear that the accused – Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 – would not help.

“My clients are not part of what McMichael’s told them to do,” Grady said, adding that his client only met Travis once, but never called them.

“If McMichael’s is going to justify what they’ve done, they have to look elsewhere for help,” she said.