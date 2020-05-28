Airlines will resume flights to Italy (but rotate when airport is closed)

(CNN) – We are so excited to be able to do it all Travel Again – but German airline Eurovings may be more interested than most.

The low-cost carrier resumed service from Dusseldorf on Saturday to Sardinia, Italy – but had to turn around its destination as the Olbia airport was still closed.

Flight EW9844 took off on a 730-mile (1,170 km) flight to Sardinia’s Olbia Airport on the morning of May 23, but remained in Sardinian airspace before being notified by air traffic control that it was not open to commercial traffic.

The Airbus A320 hung in the holding pattern, hoping to land, but no dice.

The Italian newspaper reported that a diversion was proposed for Cagliari, 120 miles away Courier Della Sera , But the flight crew decided to cut back on its losses and head back to Dusseldorf.

This short sightseeing tour in Western Europe, for the burden of two Sardinian passengers on the A320, took a total of four hours and ten minutes.

So how did this misunderstanding go? Eurovings spokesman told CNN Travel, “In the wake of the Corona crisis, the situation in many of Europe’s airports is very dynamic.

“A large amount of information on operating hours or airport closures is often changed at short notice,” the spokesman said, “and there are daily changes in the entry rules in different countries.”

The chaos appears to have reopened the airport on Sunday, May 17, by Italy’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, but the decision was canceled at the regional level the same day. One mile at a time Aviation Blog.

The Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport is currently closed until at least June 2.

Eurovings spokesman blamed “misunderstanding on the integration of relevant flight information”.

Passengers – both of them – were re-booked and were able to socially navigate their A320 on a Saturday morning.