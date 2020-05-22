‘AKA Jane Row’ review: FX documentary is more than just Norma McCarvey’s ‘Deathbed Confession’

There’s a big headline from “AKA Jane Roe” McCarvey’s argument She was paid by anti-abortion activists to change her position on reproductive rights in the mid-1990s. “It’s all an act,” she says in her documentary, which boils down to her face – blamed for her becoming a devout Christian – declaring herself a “good actress.”

McCarvey – Who Died in 2017 , 69 years old – She defies what people think of her. She was, of course, a complicated person – who would tell her she had never had an abortion. Raised in harsh circumstances, she suffered an unwanted pregnancy when she was hired to act as a plaintiff in a landmark case, and only then avoided her anonymity to embrace the reproductive rights movement.

McCarvey shocked his friends by shifting his allegiance to Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion rights group, and announcing that he was born again. The latest wrinkle is only what one news report describes as “a fierce and furious battle with all her name”, but not the last, as seen in interviews conducted in the last year of her life. (Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, denies that the group paid for McCorvey.)

Sweeney has so much more to cover, going back and forth between the gross issue of abortion and McCorvey’s personal stories. As one abortion-rights lawyer put it, if she was not suitable to emerge, only those who had limited options in arguing against Texas’ restrictive abortion law could fulfill her role.