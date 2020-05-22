entertainment

‘AKA Jane Row’ review: FX documentary is more than just Norma McCarvey’s ‘Deathbed Confession’

by Wanda J Diaz
There’s a big headline from “AKA Jane Roe” McCarvey’s argument She was paid by anti-abortion activists to change her position on reproductive rights in the mid-1990s. “It’s all an act,” she says in her documentary, which boils down to her face – blamed for her becoming a devout Christian – declaring herself a “good actress.”
McCarvey – Who Died in 2017, 69 years old – She defies what people think of her. She was, of course, a complicated person – who would tell her she had never had an abortion. Raised in harsh circumstances, she suffered an unwanted pregnancy when she was hired to act as a plaintiff in a landmark case, and only then avoided her anonymity to embrace the reproductive rights movement.

McCarvey shocked his friends by shifting his allegiance to Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion rights group, and announcing that he was born again. The latest wrinkle is only what one news report describes as “a fierce and furious battle with all her name”, but not the last, as seen in interviews conducted in the last year of her life. (Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, denies that the group paid for McCorvey.)

Sweeney has so much more to cover, going back and forth between the gross issue of abortion and McCorvey’s personal stories. As one abortion-rights lawyer put it, if she was not suitable to emerge, only those who had limited options in arguing against Texas’ restrictive abortion law could fulfill her role.

Physically fragile and ultimately ill, McCarvey was also relaxed and not afraid to speak her mind. “She’s been trying to tell her real story all her life,” said Rob Schenk, a minister of the gospel who made his own dramatic change – from the abortion crusader to Roe V. He believes the film creates a posthumous opportunity for her – a possible rights supporter – by Wade.

Like everything else around abortion, how people view “AKA Jane Roe” is certainly shaped by the ideological prism they bring to it. Sviniga He told the Los Angeles Times, “There may be the temptation to downgrade ‘Jane Roe’ as a symbol or trophy for different players with a similar problem, and a real person with a real story behind it.”

As McCarthy explains it, she believes she is being used for a price, although her version of those events raises different questions about her credibility. It is not surprising that earlier coverage has generated criticism over the film from anti-abortion activists.

“AKA Jane Roe” doesn’t ask the audience to like McCorvey; Instead, in the midst of this polarized debate, the goal is to present a clear sense of possibility, with all the confusing contradictions that her legacy has.

“AKA Jane Row” premieres May 22 at 9 p.m. On FX and Hulu on May 23rd.

