‘AKA Jane Row’ review: FX documentary is more than just Norma McCarvey’s ‘Deathbed Confession’

McCarvey shocked his friends by shifting his allegiance to Operation Rescue, an anti-abortion rights group, and announcing that he was born again. The latest wrinkle is only what one news report describes as “a fierce and furious battle with all her name”, but not the last, as seen in interviews conducted in the last year of her life. (Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group formerly known as Operation Rescue, denies that the group paid for McCorvey.)
Sweeney has so much more to cover, going back and forth between the gross issue of abortion and McCorvey’s personal stories. As one abortion-rights lawyer put it, if she was not suitable to emerge, only those who had limited options in arguing against Texas’ restrictive abortion law could fulfill her role.
Physically fragile and ultimately ill, McCarvey was also relaxed and not afraid to speak her mind. “She’s been trying to tell her real story all her life,” said Rob Schenk, a minister of the gospel who made his own dramatic change – from the abortion crusader to Roe V. He believes the film creates a posthumous opportunity for her – a possible rights supporter – by Wade.
As McCarthy explains it, she believes she is being used for a price, although her version of those events raises different questions about her credibility. It is not surprising that earlier coverage has generated criticism over the film from anti-abortion activists.
“AKA Jane Roe” doesn’t ask the audience to like McCorvey; Instead, in the midst of this polarized debate, the goal is to present a clear sense of possibility, with all the confusing contradictions that her legacy has.
“AKA Jane Row” premieres May 22 at 9 p.m. On FX and Hulu on May 23rd.
