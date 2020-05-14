All dining customers must be logged in to reopen Washington State restaurants

These foods need to be logged in to dine.

Restaurants in Washington state must keep a detailed log of every customer who eats at the establishment to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis, officials said in a report.

To assist the state in detecting a deadly bug, eatery owners must keep track of each patron’s name, telephone number and email address along with the date and time they ate. According to ABC News.

“If you have someone who is sick and they are sitting next to a person in a restaurant and they can find that person for their health to try to save their life, we’ll keep it,” said Gov. Jay Insley, who approved a “four-step” reopening plan this week.

In order to reopen at 50 percent capacity, restaurants in Evergreen State must meet the 13-foot requirement, including keeping tables six feet apart and inspecting for COVID-19 before each employee begins work, Insley’s office told the station.

Other requirements include allowing more than five people at each table, providing hand sanitizer to employees and customers, and supplying “single-use” menus.

Eight counties in the state – including Stevens, Wakayakum, Skamania, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Columbia, Garfield and Lincoln – have been cleared for the “Phase 2” of the plan, which will allow restaurants to be 50 percent full. According to the Seattle Times.