Amazon coronavirus deaths rise as 2 Indiana workers die

Two Amazon warehouse workers in Indiana have reportedly died of coronavirus, with the company’s death toll reaching at least seven.

The e-commerce giant on Wednesday learned that COVID-19 killed an employee in Jeffersonville, near Louisville, Kentucky. According to local CBS affiliate WLKY.

Amazon was told by an outlet that the unidentified worker was diagnosed with the disease on April 25 but could not work since April 1. On May 11, the company was informed of his condition and later informed his colleagues by text message.

Amazon reported that another warehouse worker in Indianapolis died of the virus two weeks ago on April 30. Edge reported Thursday. Amazon immediately told all the rest of the building that the man had not been present since April 19, according to the company’s website.

“His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we will be supporting his colleagues in the coming days,” Amazon said in a statement to The Verge.

Amazon has confirmed the death of a worker at its Long Island warehouse in April. At least four Amazon workers were killed in Staten Island, California and Illinois.

Amazon did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment Friday morning.

The deaths came amid the rise of online shopping, with Amazon workers and activists demanding the Seattle-based giant protect its staff from a deadly virus.

According to United for Respect, a nonprofit that tracks the disease among company employees, workers at Amazon facilities nationwide reported nearly 600 coronavirus cases as of Friday morning.

Amazon has not released an official count on how many workers have been infected with the virus. Recently, Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Operations “60 minutes” said The number is “not particularly useful.”

But more than a dozen Attorney Generals from the Amazon and its subsidiary Whole Foods COVID-19 have asked for a state-wise breakdown of how many workers have contracted and died.

“This is not to make the emergency worse by failing to take every possible step to protect Amazon and Whole Foods businesses and their customers and their customers,” said 12 states and District of Columbia officials Wrote in the letter on Monday Companies.

Amazon is backing its efforts to protect employees from coronavirus, and expects to spend $ 800 million on security measures in the first half of this year. The company said it had quickly implemented policy changes to ensure its work sites were secure among the pandemic.