Amazon may be on the hunt for more Fairway grocery stores

Amazon is once again the hunter for bankrupt grocery fairway market-owned stores, The Post has learned.

After forking over 1.5 million for Fairway’s two grocery stores in March, the online shopping giant has been kicking tires at other Fairway locations, including the Douglaston neighborhood in Queens; In Westbury’s Long Island town and in Harlem, sources told The Post.

“Amazon is around, but nobody knows what their intentions are or what they’re doing with the stores they buy,” the owner of the available fairway store told The Post.

As The Post previously reported, only seven of the fairway’s 14 stores were sold at the March bankruptcy auction, two of which went to Amazon – in Woodland Park, NJ, and Paramus, NJ. The Paramus location will be closed for good on Friday.

“After the sale of the place, we will continue to operate in Paramus,” Fairway’s chief executive Abel Porter said in a statement last week. “Closing the store will allow us to re-use our limited resources for the remaining seven locations where we will continue operations in the court-supervised auction process.”

The Seattle-based retailer has not disclosed its plans for New Jersey stores to be supermarkets.

Meanwhile, Village Supermarket, which bought Fairway’s four Manhattan stores at auction in March, acquired its stores last week, including its flagship store on the Upper West Side and a store in Pelham, Westchester.

Village Supermarket, which operates Shoprite stores, paid $ 76 million to the stores and the iconic fairway market brand.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.