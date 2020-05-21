Amazon Mayor warned of domestic carnage as coronavirus spreads

MANAS, Brazil – The mayor of the largest city in the Amazon Rainforest has warned that the Coronavirus pandemic is killing indigenous peoples and that if Brazil’s right-wing government fails to protect vulnerable tribes, “genocide” will occur.

So far, 25 indigenous people have died in the rainforest as the outbreak slowly spreads to remote villages, but more than 100 people have been infected in urban areas, health officials and indigenous groups said.

“I’m afraid of a genocide,” Arthur Virgilio Neto, mayor of the city of 2 million people and the capital of the Amazonas state, said in a video posted on social media Tuesday.

The mayor said President Zaire Bolzonaro’s government was not concerned about the plight of Indigenous people and did nothing to save lives as it spread.

“What they are doing here in the Amazonas state in my area is a crime against humanity.” He said,

Bolsonaro’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Health care for Indigenous Peoples is the responsibility of the Federal Ministry of Health and its home health service, Sesai, which does not treat members of a tribe who have migrated away from their ancestral lands.

Health experts say that the first outbreak in cities has now spread to isolated areas where health care is not available to the population.

Pan American Health Organization officials said in a virtual briefing Tuesday that they are particularly concerned about the epidemic in the Amazon’s tri-border region between Colombia, Peru and Brazil.