Amazon warehouse worker on Long Island dies with coronavirus

The company confirmed Thursday that an Amazon warehouse worker in Long Island has died of coronavirus.

George Lee, 59, who worked at Amazon’s Bethpage distribution center, died April 9 According to CNBC. He was at least the sixth warehouse worker for the company that surrendered to COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate who worked at our site in Bethpage, New York,” the retail giant’s spokesman said in a statement.

“His family and loved ones are in our thoughts.”

On March 28, Amazon said Lee would be the last in the facility, called DNY4.

His symptoms worsened, and on April 9, he was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, complaining that he was not breathing, his brother Todd Lee told CNBC.

Todd said his brother was still working at the height of the pandemic, and didn’t start wearing a face mask until the last week on the job.

Amazon began offering protective face shields on April 4 and all workers need to wear it on April 10. It began setting up social distance rules on March 29th.

But Todd says it is almost impossible for other workers to maintain social distance as George’s “sort associate” training.

When he was sick at home with the virus, George thought he would not go back to his job, wondering whether the security risks were worth it, his brother said.

“He was very scared,” Todd said.

“Before that, he questioned [going to work]. But he has bills to pay, so he’s got my gloves on. I’m going to do my job and try to stay safe. ”

Shortly after George passed away, both his wife and younger brother, who lived with him, tested positive for the virus, but have since recovered, Todd said.

Todd is very frustrated with the company’s response to his brother’s death and wants to know how many people he’s infected with work.

Expressing his concerns, he said he had written to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and complained to the New York Department of Labor.

The Seattle-based company does not provide an official number of employees infected or killed by the virus.

But workers reported about 300 cases United for honor, A nonprofit for the rights of important retail workers who track the disease among Amazon staff.

At least five other warehouse workers, one in Staten Island, one in Illinois and one in Indiana, and two in California, have died of the virus.