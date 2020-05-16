‘America First’ may become ‘India First’

America is great because it accepts talented immigrants.

Nandan Nilekani, the billionaire co-founder of Infosys Technologies, will say if President Trump has a chance.

“If you really want to keep the US competitive globally, you have to be open to foreign talent,” said Neelakani at CNN’s Asian Business Forum in Bangalore.

Infosys (But increased) India’s second largest outsourcing company and the U.S. The main recipient of H-1B visas. The documents allow the tech company to hire a large number of Indians in U.S. jobs.

The Trump administration is now considering significant changes to the visa program. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in January that Trump would continue to talk about reforming the H-1B program as part of a larger push for immigration reform.

Restrictions on visas severely hurt Indian workers.

US. India is at the top of the high-skilled workforce for the tech industry. US. According to government data, 70% of the most popular H-1B visas go to Indians.

Shares in several Indian tech companies, including Infosys, fell dramatically two weeks ago amid reports of work visa suppression.

Nilakani said it was a mistake to follow the administration.

“Indian companies have worked hard to make U.S. companies more competitive and I think that should continue,” said Nilekani. “If you look at Silicon Valley … there’s a migrant entrepreneur in a lot of companies.”

India’s contribution to the industry – especially at the highest levels – has been outsourced. The current CEOs of Google (GOOG) And Microsoft (MSFT), For example, both were born in India.

But Neelakani, the architect of India’s ambitious Biometric ID Program, has suggested that India will eventually benefit from any new sanctions that come into force under Trump’s “America First” plan. Talented Engineers If not, they will remain in India.

“The issue of these visas always comes up every few years in the U.S., especially during the election season,” he said. “It has actually accelerated development work [in India]Because,… people are investing more to work here. ”

Nilekani cites his own projects as an example for the Indian government.

The Bangalore-born entrepreneur left Infosys in 2009 to host India’s massive social security program known as Aadhaar. As a result of the initiative, India’s 1.3 billion citizens now have a biometric ID number that allows them to access government services, execute bank transactions and Biometric payments.

“It was built by very talented and committed Indians,” said Nilekani. “Most of them have global experience, but they have brought that talent and experience to solve India’s problems.”

Nilekani said the country’s huge youth population is choosing to stay home and stay home.

“This is India first,” he said.

