American believers see coronavirus as a sign from God

God is using the coronavirus to tell us something, a new poll shows what most religious Americans believe.

Two-thirds of US residents who believe in God see the pandemic as a divine message urging them to change our lifestyle, According to a poll University of Chicago Divinity School and Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

According to the poll, 31% of Americans who believe in God “strongly” believe that the virus is “God’s way” to “change the way we live”, while another 31% believe “somewhat” according to the poll.

Evangelical Protestants increasingly believe that the virus has a deep religious meaning, with 43 percent expressing that belief. Only 28 percent of Catholics and Mainline Protestants felt the same.

“When people ask about God, they immediately understand it as a force,” says Catherine Lofton, professor of religious studies at Yale University.

“And they have the power to change what I experience.”

Believers also turn to God for salvation. More than half – 55 percent – believe that God will at least partly protect them from getting sick.

And African Americans are more likely to be of racial background, believing that the virus is a sign from God to change. Forty-seven percent of respondents said they feel strongly, compared to 37% of Latino and 27% of white Americans responding to the survey.

The small sample size means that only a small number of religions are sampled. The poll sample consisted of 28 Protestants and 20 Roman Catholics. A Muslim and a Jew.

With post wires