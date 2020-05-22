Americans use their stimulus checks to break up at Walmart, Target and Best Buy

Although most Americans use their stimulus checks to meet basic needs such as groceries and pay their mortgage or rent, there is evidence that major retailers are spending money on non-essential items, including electronics, clothes and toys.

“Call it a mitigation expense, which is heavily influenced by stimulus dollars, which leads to increased sales in apparel, televisions, video games, sporting goods and toys,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillan said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday.

Target and Best Buy Co. Consumer demand for indiscriminate goods rose in mid-April as stimulus payments from the $ 2.2-trillion Cares Act flowed into Americans’ bank accounts, CEOs of companies said this week. Apple has increased demand “across the board” for its products, CEO Tim Cook said on April 30.

At Walmart and Target, shoppers are buying more TVs, electronics, gaming equipment and clothing. Walmart has also increased demand for adult-sized bikes.

At Best Buy, customers used their stimulus checks to buy computing and gaming equipment, company CEO Cory Barry said in an earnings call Thursday.

“Like many other retailers, we have seen sales gains in the last three weeks of the quarter because customers have undoubtedly chosen to spend their government stimulus money on the products and services we offer,” says Barry.

(Best Buy did not respond to a request for further comment.)

The various stages of the pandemic shape shoppers ’choices. McMillan said in a Walmart income call that stay-at-home orders are being implemented nationwide, “parents become teachers.” As parents began to join children, adult bicycles began to sell. The overlapping trend is then related to DIY and home-related activities. “

Customers have also bought sewing machines and bandanas to make their own face masks.

Sales began in mid-April when most Americans began receiving their 200 1,200 stimulus checks. Within 10 days of receiving their stimulus checks, households spent between a quarter and a third, research shows.

Prior to the issuance of checks on April 15, spokeswoman Randy Hargrove said there was “not much demand” for discretionary items at Walmart, with sales rising “at the end of the quarter.”

Target Corp has experienced a “rapid increase in traffic and sales” for discretionary items driven by the delivery of stimulus checks, CEO Brian Cornell said in the company’s Wednesday earnings call. “We’ve certainly seen reports that those checks have come across America since April 15,” Cornell said in a company call.

Consumers, he said, “are still looking at the benefits of stimulus checking.” People are shopping in all categories, including clothing that has been badly damaged by the coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

(Costco declined to comment on whether it has experienced the same trend in sales related to stimulus payments.)

Cook said in an April 30 earnings call that the phone maker Apple also increased sales after the stimulus payments ended. “Part of it is because of our new products,” Cook said. But another part of it is “because of the stimulus program that goes into effect in April.” (Apple did not respond to MarketWatch’s request for further comment.)

Unlike Target and Walmart, which opened and sold clothing in stores during the coronavirus outbreak, “non-essential” clothing retailers, including Gap, Nordstrom and Nike, had to close many stores nationwide. As a result, retailers in the apparel industry have offered customers online deals comparable to Cyber ​​Monday.

However, most Americans use their stimulus checks to store necessities. This is especially true for those who receive their checks in the first wave of stimulus payments, said Stuart Soap, CEO and current founder of New York City-based Mobile-Banking Startup.

When payments were initially delivered in mid-April, “many people immediately spent on groceries,” Soap said. Many current members have also taken cash from ATMs to “pay back friends and pay their bills.” “People are struggling for basic living needs and stimulus payments have really helped them. I think that’s all this is.”

In the next wave of payments that occurred at the end of April, more people used the funds for “daily means,” Sopp said. That includes more food delivery and takeout and gas ordering.

The $ 3 trillion coronavirus aid package, which was approved last week, is known as the Heroes Act, calling for a second round of stimulus checks. President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have indicated they are not in a hurry to sign legislation on the relief package. Trump backed the second round of stimulus checks.

Soap predicts that if people receive a second stimulus check, many will use the money for the same purposes.

Best Buy’s Barry said Thursday that the “current impact on future government stimulus measures” will keep the company under surveillance for “the rest of the year.”