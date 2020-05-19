An Alaskan man makes 14-hour boat trips to Costco to patronize his town

A grocer from Alaska has been called the savior of his small town for not letting his neighbors starve amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Toshua Parker, Owner Icy Straight Wholesale In Gustavus, he began shipping shipping crates to deliver groceries to his town, traveling 14 miles a week to Costco in Juneau, 50 miles away.

Parker told the Post he would take “$ 30,000 in milk, ground and meat” on his weekly trips to Costco.

Prior to the outbreak, Parker, 39, received shipments from Costco through Alaska’s ferry system. However, along with the severe storms that plagued the city’s ports, the ferry stopped working.

When the ferry system collapsed, Parker said he bought a “96-foot barge,” and the town was starving.

“There’s a joke in town. We’re gonna be the biggest idiots or heroes ever,” Parker said.

Gustavus — not roads — was supplied because the town was on lockdown, so Parker spoke to local fishermen and decided to take weekly tours of his “96-foot long converted military landing craft” – and schedule trips around the tide and the weather in Juneau.

“When we arrived in Juneau, we could not get off the boat due to restrictions. So other guys bring supplies to the boat. Our guys load things up on the boat, Parker said. The 15 staff then turn around and return to Gustavus for a 7-hour journey, where he uses the supplies to store his grocery.

“The hours are worth it – you know who you’re serving and you see them every day,” Parker said of feeding Gustavus.

The business owner said the post was “not perfect”.

Recently, he ordered eggs from Costco in Juneau, and later said there were restrictions on every egg in the store due to egg shortages, which he said were “two dozen eggs for the entire town.”

He “doesn’t know how long the sanctions will last” and “frantically ordered 800 dozen eggs from Seattle.” A truck was scheduled to pick up eggs, but later lost the barge. Five days later the eggs arrived in Juneau.

“There were no eggs for two weeks. There were 1,000 dozen eggs sitting in the town for 400 people. Unbelievable.”

“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Parker said. He is optimistic about the future, admitting that he “needs to adjust to the new normal.”

“Toshua saved the town very well,” Gustavus Mayor Cassipit said in an interview Tanks are good news. “I really don’t know what we would do without him.”