An Argentine woman faces jail for throwing a birthday party for a child amid a lockdown

The Argentine councilwoman has been behind bars for 15 years for throwing a “riot” birthday party for her two teenagers – which included throwing eggs and flour at each other – during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

Isabel Mercado of Mendoza, who is accused of violating lockdown terms for organizing a birthday bash, quit her job as organizational relations coordinator. The Mirror reported.

In the video of the meeting, the report stated that no one appeared to be wearing a face mask or following social distance.

The party ended abruptly when a neighbor called the police, according to the report.

Mercado is charged with spreading the dangerous and infectious disease.

“She apologized for not respecting the orders,” the outlet reported.

“Because of my children’s 18th and 15th birthdays, we decided to follow the tradition and throw in the eggs and flour. It doesn’t take over an hour. The same thing happened,” she said.

“I don’t know what I’m thinking and I take full responsibility for what happened,” she said. “I allow myself to follow the feelings and love of a mother.”

The outlet reported that her husband, and the owner of the house where the party took place, have also been charged and face the same punishment.

The incident is under investigation.

According to Johns Hopkins University statistics, there were 6,879 coronavirus cases and 344 deaths in Argentina.