Andre Veilleux is the answer to this Rangers trivia question

1 and only… Ranger will be the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft: Andre Veilleux

Time: 1965

Background: According to Liam Maguire of the Society for International Hockey Research, teams have been securing NHL players in one of three contracts, the A, B or C contract – or as they are commonly called – for decades. The most common are C contracts, which involve a player as long as the team wants to connect with the relevant NHL team. Contracts can be signed at any age at the time – most notably, Bobby Orr signed with the Bruins in 1962 at the age of 14. Despite the eligibility for a surplus of young players, the NHL has yet to decide on a youth draft. Sign the Form Agreement. In 1963 it was agreed that all Original Six teams would choose the first overall option on a rotating basis.

Skinny: In 1965, it was the Rangers’ turn and they chose the Weelex. This is the third year of the teens-version of the draft, but the minimum age has been changed from 16 to 18 years. Therefore, the Rangers have slim pickings. The 1965 draft produced 11 picks, the smallest number of drafts so far, and only two entered the NHL. Velix is ​​not one of them.

Others who have come close: In 1966, the Rangers played nine All-Star games and used the No. 2 pick to take on Bradman Park, who was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988. Last year, the Rangers selected Capo Kakko with the second overall pick.

Quote: “Villeux has played in what is considered the strongest Junior B program in the province of Quebec, because you think it’s a perfect population. He also has two teammates, Andre “Moose” Dupont, who has won two Stanley Cups with the Philadelphia Flyers and Rene Robert. – Liam Maguire

Evolution: At the time, there wasn’t much praise for the initial selection and there were no signing bonuses or guarantees. Villeux made efforts to play for the Junior A team at the Trois-Rivieres Reds in Killener, Ontario and Ligue Nord-American de Hockey, but he was unable to stay with the team.

Heritage: Velieux then played senior hockey in Verdun, a suburb of Montreal. According to Maguire, he does not know how long he has been in the league.