Andy Murray believes tennis is the ‘Big Three’: ‘Three best players in this generation are playing’

Players like Pete Sampras, Bj బోర్rn Borg and Rod Laver have had their share of successes in their particular epochs, but have not been able to dominate like Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

The trio have won 46 Grand Slam titles together, and Andy Murray, one of the few players who beat a member of the ‘Big Three’ in the Grand Slam final, believes that we are now witnessing the pinnacle of tennis.

“We don’t know what everyone will do slam-wise. For me, it depends on the surface. Rafa’s record on the soil, nobody competes. Your (Djokovic) record in the tough courts is the best. Federer is the best grass court player.

Excellent on clay, grass and rough court

“When people ask me what my toughest match is, who’s the hardest to play, I feel like I’m competing with the best hard-court player, best clay court player and best grass court player.”

Federer currently holds a record of 20 Grand Slams in men’s singles; Nadal is second with 19; And two, 17 behind Djokovic Spaniard.

Djokovic admits that although the number of titles is what he thinks, the ‘Big Three’ can’t really focus on it because they are “still in a storm.”

“I’m talking about it with my team and my friends. People close to me are biased and obviously lean towards me. People support Roger and Rafa. It’s common,” the Serbian explained.

“But I think it’s good for tennis. We have this kind of conversation and we all compete at the same time,” he said.

Life after tennis

Murray has time to think about GOAT and legacy as injuries have ruined his career over the past few years.

The hip injury caused him to miss almost a year, and in January 2019, the Scottish player lamented at a press conference that he wanted to retire due to injury, only to play doubles at Wimbledon that year.

But Murray said the time he spent with his family helped him realize the fact that there would be a life after tennis.

“I realized when I was tennis for myself, I would be better off because I enjoy being at home,” said the three-time Grand Slam winner Said

“You are learning a new way of life. You are at home. It’s a big change, but the positives definitely outweigh the negatives.”

Djokovic admits he has a full fondness for Murray since he returned from such an injury.

“I am honored to have done all you can to come back after your injury. I only have one major injury. I took six months’ leave and skipped the slam for the first time,” the 32-year-old said.

Djokovic, however, is not yet ready for life after tennis. He was still “in the storm.”

“It’s really amazing, and I think we’re not really conscious of the proportions and depth of the conversation, the results and the sports world,” he said.