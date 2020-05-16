Andy Murray has joined Roger Federer in support of the ATP and WTA merger

Murray has long been a champion of equality, for example, becoming the first high-profile male athlete to be appointed a female coach.

“I think we have a very special sport, in which men and women compete in the biggest competitions. It doesn’t really happen in other world sports and I see it as a big positive.

“There are 50/50 types of spectators split between men and women, which is rare again in sports and I think all these things are things we should celebrate in sport.

“Sometimes they don’t exist and there is a lot of struggle with these things and I don’t think it should be. There are going to be some problems with the merger, but I’m sure it’s a step in the right direction to start these conversations.”

King and Murray pointed out that the men wanted to come together nearly 50 years ago. But when the men refused, King established the WTA tour.

She was “thrilled” with Federer’s public statement because “when the top male players bring it up, people listen.” The 76-year-old spoke to Swiss, who is part of the ATP Player Council, along with American Nadal, and Novak Djokovic, who is also a member of the Big Four.

The only prominent player who goes public against this idea is Murray’s friend Sometimes controversial Nick Kyrgios

More leverage

“We grow,” King said. “But what we need to understand is that we have to come together as a sport because we are not competing in our sport as most tennis people think. We have to compete against other forms of entertainment and other sports.

“I don’t think people realize that we are in this business. So I think it’s important that we stay together. We are not an acquisition. The WTA is not an acquisition. We will be a full partner in this. Drive to make our sport better and more valuable.

“Can we think of how strong we can be if we negotiate the same thing? Ka-ching.”

In fact, a large proportion of tennis revenues, especially for low-ranking players and grand slam players, strengthen the bargaining position.

Stopping current tours due to the virus has given the ATP and WTA more time to discuss matters than ever, and new ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi intends to cooperate with WTA.

“The recent collaboration between the governing bodies reinforces my belief that unified sport is the perfect way to increase our potential and provide the right experience for fans on the site, television and online,” Gaudenzi said in a statement to CNN. Month.

At this stage he called for a formal merger.

WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement: “I have long said that we are at our best as a sport when we can work together and recent weeks have highlighted that fact.”

He’s always been a fan, for example, of mixed events.

While Murray, Nadal and Federer were on the board, Scott revealed that some of his ATP colleagues were not interested in gender equality.

Some male players are not happy

The 32-year-old has previously said that when prize money for both men and women was on the rise – and women earned the same as men – some of his fellow players objected.

“I talked to some male players about being unhappy because the prize money was equal,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Well, don’t you have any growth? You know what?’ They said to me, ‘Yes, of course.’

“These are some of the psychologies you’re working on in these discussions, where somebody makes less money, so they’re not on par with some female players, so there will be some challenges.”

She said it was imperative that more women participate in the decision-making process.

“I think it’s important to come to these key decision-makers in tennis right now, all the men and all these discussions, to see the merger in the eyes of men and make more women decide.

“And if that happens, we have a huge potential as a sport – I already think it’s a very special sport because we already have it – (make it better).”