Angela Merkel among coronavirus pandemic cannot confirm G7 attendance in US

The Chancellor thanked President Trump for inviting him to the G7 summit in Washington in late June, ”a Merkel spokesman said in a statement.

“As of today, we cannot confirm her personal participation, that is, a trip to Washington, depending on the entire pandemic,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, German health minister Jens Spahn expressed his disappointment over the US withdrawal from the World Health Organization, saying the decision by the Trump administration was a “setback” to international health policy.

Other global leaders have also been keen on Trump’s proposed G7 summit.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that he was not yet committed to personally attending the proposed G7 summit because of concerns over the spread of the virus and Canada’s quarantine regulations.

“We have significant health issues in catching up in person, but there is no doubt that in an ideal situation, in-person meeting can be more effective than virtual meetings,” he said.

“However, there are many questions to answer before we commit to showing up in person and those discussions are ongoing and very constructive.”

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Trump Thursday. According to a White House readout of the call, the two leaders “agreed on the importance of meeting the G7 personally in the near future.” The White House did not say whether Macron was committed to attending in person.

Trump announced on May 20 that he was considering restoring the summit to an in-person event, signaling to the world that things would return to normal after the pandemic.

“It looks like the G7 is on because we’re doing well. We’re ahead of schedule in terms of our country and some countries are doing very well,” he said on the South Lawn the next day. “Looks like the G7 is on, full G7, and we’ll announce something early next week.”

Instead of Camp David, Trump has suggested that this “probably” occurs at the White House, but may be a bit of a combination at Camp David, but mainly at the White House. “

Robert O’Brien, a US national security adviser, told reporters at the time that he was on the phone with his counterparts in Europe “with a number” and that “everyone wants to come to Washington.”

“I can tell you that countries around the world are trying to open up,” O’Brien said. “All of the leaders are looking forward to coming to the White House if we can work.”

The G7 includes the US, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Japan. Trump has thought of allowing Russia to rejoin the group, but has met with fierce resistance from fellow leaders.