Another 3 million Americans file for unemployment benefits

Another 3 million people filed an initial unemployment claim on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, according to the Department of Labor.

This brings the number of claimants to 36.5 million for the first time since mid-March.

The number of initial claims fell for the eighth consecutive week after reaching 6.9 million in the last week of March. Economists say this is relatively good news because it means things are not getting worse.

Early unemployment claims are one of the “real-time” measures of the available economy. Most financial data goes back weeks, if not months. That’s why weekly claims data is so important during this crisis.