Another 3 million Americans file for unemployment benefits

Another 3 million people filed an initial unemployment claim on a seasonally adjusted basis last week, according to the Department of Labor.
This brings the number of claimants to 36.5 million for the first time since mid-March.
The number of initial claims fell for the eighth consecutive week after reaching 6.9 million in the last week of March. Economists say this is relatively good news because it means things are not getting worse.
Early unemployment claims are one of the “real-time” measures of the available economy. Most financial data goes back weeks, if not months. That’s why weekly claims data is so important during this crisis.
But now that the initial claims have been falling for two months, economists have begun to shift their focus to persistent unemployment claims, which count people filing for several consecutive weeks. That number stands at 22.8, slightly higher than the previous week.
Declines in persistent claims indicate that reopening the economy will be successful in getting people back into the labor market from losing their jobs.
Increases government spending
So far this fiscal year, the cost of unemployment has risen to over $ 100 billion, a massive increase from a few weeks ago, according to Treasury Department figures.
Federal and state spending was just under $ 102 billion as of May 12, up from $ 12.7 billion at the beginning of March.
Earlier this month, nearly $ 37 billion was spent.
In April, the federal government paid nearly $ 27 billion in unemployment, as the program began to flow money from Congress’s historic improvements, Treasury Department data shows.
At the end of March, lawmakers approved a $ 600 increase in weekly payments for up to four months and added to the 13-week benefit, both of which compliment the federal government. Along the way, they expanded year-to-year eligibility for independent contractors, self-employed, gig workers and some infected with coronavirus – even federal funds. The move is expected to cost about $ 260 billion when approved as part of the Tr 2 trillion coronavirus relief package.
At the same time, the states provided $ 21 billion in benefits in April alone, up from $ 4 billion the previous month.
According to a new report from The Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, the monthly peak of the Great Recession is more than three times the $ 48 billion paid in April, after adjusting for inflation.
According to researchers’ preliminary calculations, unemployment benefits will offset some of the decline in personal income in March, but half of wages and salaries lost in April.
With more Americans joining and being on the unemployment insurance program, the cost is sticking to the sky. Evercore ISI economist and former Treasury official Ernie Tedeschi said the cost to date shows that states have struggled to maintain claims and enforce federal regulations.
“States are slow to consolidate new emergency payments for general unemployment insurance beneficiaries, and states are slow to implement the new PUA benefits,” said Tedeschi, referring to the pandemic pension scheme that broadens eligibility for most unemployed Americans. “It shows what the states have to do.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated
