Antarctic ice sheets melt much faster than we thought

Scientists at the Scott Polar Research Institute at the University of Cambridge, studying wave-like fissure patterns on the Antarctic coast, found that about 12,000 years ago, ice went back more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) per year – much faster than today’s retreat rates, using satellite data.

Researchers warn that if climate change ice shelves weaken in the coming decades, we will soon see as much snowfall as possible, with huge implications for global sea levels.

Although sea ice conditions prevented the team from retrieving images of the legendary ruins, they were able to map the seabed near the Larsen Ice Shelf to the east of the Antarctic Peninsula.

The Larsen Ice Shelf originally covered 33,000 square miles, but was dramatically reduced in the second half of the 20th century as air temperatures warmed.

Sections of the shelf have been dismantled and disassembled, and in 2017 the remainder of the bottom half of the shelf splits into a single giant iceberg, measuring 2,240 square miles.

Using Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) running 60 meters (197 ft) above the shoreline, the researchers studied the ruptures along the shoreline, which began to float through the ice-precipitated sediment on the ocean bed.

Julian Dodswell, director of the Scott Polar Research Institute, told CNN: “We have seen these beautiful delicate specimens of very small ridge backstopping sets 20 to 25 meters apart and half a meter high.

By examining the footprint of the ice sheet and ridges along the seabed, the team was able to find new evidence of past ice retreats, the Science Journal reported on Thursday, which were faster than even observed in the most sensitive part of Antarctica.

“We know that ice is going to retreat much faster than we see it today. If climate change continues to weaken the ice shelf in the coming decades, we could see a similar rate of decline, with severe impacts on global sea level rise,” Dowdswell said in a statement.

A recent study by NASA The ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland showed an average loss of 118 gigatons and 200 gigatons of ice per year, resulting in an increase in sea level between 2003 and 2019.

According to NASA, warmer summer temperatures are the main cause of this ice loss. Warm temperatures have melted the ice from the surface of glaciers and ice sheets.

According to this new study, if the speed at which the ice has retreated in the past, the rate of change in the future and the slump in the ice will be much higher than previously thought.

“The geological record is that the rate of change is substantially faster than what we observed in the satellite record, which means that ice may return to the ocean faster than we thought it would – with implications for sea level rise,” Dowdswell told CNN.

He explained that it is important to know how polar ice cap melting patterns are projected in future decades – and how fast the ice shelves melt when looking at how sea levels rise.

Before, if the models were to make a high rate of melt, experts believe this was not possible, Dowdswell said. “But now we can say it happened, so it’s possible.”

Experts have warned that there will be hundreds of millions of people around the world in the next three decades They are in danger of losing their homes Whole cities sink under the rising seas.

Experts say that if carbon emissions rise, the sea level could rise by three feet by 2100, with 680 million people worldwide living on inland coasts and by 2050 annual flood events.