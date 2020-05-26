Apple may soon remove charging ports on iPhones: Report

Forget the headphone jack – Apple is looking to get rid of all the ports on its future iPhones.

It is estimated from a Known apple leakr, who says the tech giant will be switching to wireless phones entirely after the iPhone 12 this fall in Cupertino, California.

At least one iPhone model in 2021 will have a smart connector to replace the device’s traditional lightning port, providing the port with any accessories that are not effectively in use. The smart connector snaps like a magnet without slotting into the device.

The assessment is in line Previous report From highly respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, he has previously said that he expects the high-end iPhone 13 model to be a completely wireless device.

Apple’s upcoming 2020 iPhone, meanwhile, will keep the port of lightning despite the company’s extensive use of USB-C data and charging port with the phone’s prototypes.

There are rumors that the next iPhones will have 5G hardware, which will allow them to access a network that promises faster internet and faster response times than LTE.

Last month it was reported that Apple was delaying the production of new phones as the coronavirus epidemic weakened global consumer demand and the wrench for its manufacturing operations across Asia.

Apple has traditionally required engineers from its offices to factories in China to finalize designs before the product is released. But coronavirus has led Apple to restrict employees’ travel to the hotbeds of the disease, including China.