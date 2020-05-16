Apple stock is at a record high

Apple has found its groove again.

IPhone maker stock touched 3 133.82 in early trading on Monday, less than $ 1 from Apple Intraday trading is high 134.54, which was reached in April 2015. Apple’s stock day closed at 133.29, setting its previous record closing price of $ 133 in February 2015.

Stock surge, pushing Apple (AAPL) Amid a $ 700 billion market cap and renewed optimism for the iPhone.

According to an investor note issued to CNNMoney, Goldman Sachs on Monday raised its price target for the stock, citing the possibility of adding new “new features” such as “3D sensing” to the ID model.

Six months after CEO Tim Cook discontinued and released the redesigned iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, Apple’s previous high was set Described “Mother of all updates.”

Since then, however, Apple has developed a tradition of fixing the iPhone every year. The newest models on the market today look similar to the iPhones available at the end of 2014.

The long-awaited signifies the iPhone in conjunction with this year The tenth anniversaryApple has only raised expectations that its smartphone will be substantially revamped and reaffirmed the demand.

Apple’s Annual sales IPhone sales, still the bulk of its business, fell for three consecutive quarters, falling for the first time since 2001 to fiscal 2016.

The apple itself Reduce the salary of its CEO 15% due to the company’s failure to meet its performance goals for both sales and profits.

But that losing streak is over now.

Apple Sales The December quarter began to rise again, with strong demand for the iPhone – especially for the larger and more expensive iPhone 7 Plus.

The company sold 78.3 million iPhones in the quarter, setting a new record. At least some of it may be due to Samsung Smartphone recall suffers.

Mark Moskowitz, an analyst with William Blair, wrote in an investor note earlier this month that “Samsung’s Note 7 struggles have helped.”

The iPhone is not the only reason Wall Street is excited about Apple. President Trump, too.

Despite Trump Conflict with Apple During the campaign, investors are now hopeful that Apple will benefit from at least one Trump proposal: the U.S. Reducing taxes on cash that businesses bring back from their foreign accounts.

Apple is right now 30 230 billion cash Kept in foreign accounts. If Trump and Congress make Apple cheap to bring that money back, it can be used for acquisitions and repurchases.

CNN Money (New York)