Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release the new song ‘Rain

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have released their captivating new single “Rain on Me”.

The collaboration originated after the two artists started making friends, and Gaga admits that Grande was approaching her.

“She’s so insistent,” Gaga told Apple Beats 1’s Jane Lowe. “She repeatedly tries to make friends with me. And I’m very ashamed of meeting her because I don’t want to project everything. This negativity is healing and very beautiful.”

This is the second song from Gaga’s upcoming 16-track Chromatica album, which includes Elton John’s previously released “Stupid Love” and “Sign from Above”. Gaga also has a collaborative track with Black Pink.