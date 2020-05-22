Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga release the new song ‘Rain

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga have released their captivating new single “Rain on Me”.
The collaboration originated after the two artists started making friends, and Gaga admits that Grande was approaching her.
“She’s so insistent,” Gaga told Apple Beats 1’s Jane Lowe. “She repeatedly tries to make friends with me. And I’m very ashamed of meeting her because I don’t want to project everything. This negativity is healing and very beautiful.”
This is the second song from Gaga’s upcoming 16-track Chromatica album, which includes Elton John’s previously released “Stupid Love” and “Sign from Above”. Gaga also has a collaborative track with Black Pink.
“Chromatica” was originally scheduled for release on April 10, but Gaga announced in March that it was postponing the first due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is a very serious and scary time for all of us,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I believe that art is one of the strongest things we can do to bring joy and healing to each other at this time. With all that is going on during this global pandemic, it’s not right for me to release this album.”
CNN’s Alicia Lee contributed to this report.
