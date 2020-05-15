Ariana Grande looks amazing during her LGBT advantage

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance on Thursday night during the virtual fundraiser of her brother Frankie Grande for the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

“I just want to hug someone and feel so much love and feel extra lonely,” the singer said during the two-hour Rainbothan event.

Kristin Chenoweth, Jewel, Deborah Cox, Shangela, Imogen Heap, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” judges Michelle Vizaj, Ross Matthews and Carson Cresley, Margaret Cho, Charles Jones, Alexandra Gray, Shoshana Bean and “Making Cut” winner.

“For us clients who need to see us and people who really need to know that we are here for them, it is very important for us to open our doors,” said LGBT Center Chief Staff Darrell Cummings.

Cummings said the center was able to maintain the same level of service it had before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want this pandemic and crisis to end. It’s important that we stay safe and healthy and happy right now,” says Gigi Gorgeous. “I urge you to support the center tonight and make a donation when you can … I made a donation because I know $ 1 can also help those who are having a hard time now – [someone] Who is stuck at home and does not get the support and love they need, cannot get the meals they need, cannot receive treatment and cannot live and live their beautiful lives the way they deserve. “

Rainbothan recognizes that the Center’s annual AIDS Life Cycle Bike Ride has been a huge success since its cancellation this year. Managers expect to raise 17 million, but only 7 million have been brought in so far in the wake of COVID-19. The 545-mile journey from San Francisco to Los Angeles usually takes place between the last week of May and the first week of June and benefits the HIV / AIDS services at the LA Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.

