Artificial intelligence is a unique activity using personality traits to recruit and select

With Less than 1 percent Young Americans are ready and able to join the military, and fewer of them can Pass in the selection of special operations, Is looking for creative ways to use the skills and features that every service manager can bring to the table.

Some services have priority over technical experience, while others use data and artificial intelligence to determine who fits best.

“I think all services in the environment are currently facing challenges,” Major General Daniel Yu, head of the Marine Corps Special Operations Command, said in a virtual presentation on Wednesday. Special Operations Forces Industry Conference.

The Air Force Special Operations Command is using algorithms for its recruitment, according to its owner, who has collected 30 years’ worth of data from its power.

“We are increasingly moving away from a performance-based assessment and selection program and moving toward one based on features,” said Lt. Gen. James Slife.

As in other areas of combat activity, physical prowess is seen as the No. 1 indicator of effectiveness – but it is evolving.

“So it’s not so much about how fast you can march with a 30-pound ruck and how many pullups and push-ups you can do. It’s really about the qualities you have,” said Slife, including leadership skills, elasticity and other people’s strengths .

They use algorithms and data mining that make them highly successful special operators, not just in terms of mission effectiveness, but in terms of longevity and overall impact on society.

The head of its special operations command said the Army was doing a similar job with artificial intelligence.

“We were also able to identify who would succeed,” said Lt. General Francis Beaudet. Then, the command uses that technology to reach people who are already serving in the military, as most of their new recruits are from conventional power.

Command used this technology to control any bias in their recruiting efforts, for example – focusing on a specific gender, military occupational specialty or special military experience – “to enhance and optimize diversity in our structures, if you will. “

While athletic prowess is still top of the line in special operations, there are a few more technical skills that can keep prospects apart.

“One area they are keenly interested in is the person who can work in the information environment, but also the physical abilities we want to do in the special operations community,” Yu said.

The head of the Naval Special Warfare Command said those skills would play a role in the development of special operations such as boots-on-the-ground intelligence gathering and door-kicking during the war on terror.

“I think that most of the digital locals we have now are getting into the pipelines,” says Rear Adm. Collin Green said. “They are more aware, so how do they use what they have learned to apply the creativity of the war going forward?”