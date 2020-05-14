As tensions rise over the pandemic, the US exerts military pressure on China

Over the past few weeks, US Navy Ships and Air Force B-1 bombers have carried out missions aimed at sending a very public message that the US military hopes to maintain its presence in the region and reassure its allies.

The Pentagon alleges that China used the pandemic to gain military and economic benefits by expanding its territories.

“The People’s Republic of China is attempting to use regional focus on Covid to advance its own interests,” U.S. Navy Captain Michael Kafka, U.S. Military Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told CNN in a statement on Wednesday.

The Pentagon says the pandemic has not hurt its capabilities

The Pentagon has made it clear that the coronavirus outbreak does not hurt China’s ability to respond.

“We have the capability and capability to deliver long-range fires anywhere, anytime, and even during the pandemic,” said General Timothy Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, which oversees bomber force in the area. .

On Wednesday, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced that all submarines in the region were operating marine operations “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region amid the epidemic of coronavirus.”

Although the US military recently concluded its “continuous bomber presence” on the Pacific island of Guam for the first time since 2004, the US Air Force continues to send bombers to the area.

In recent weeks, the US has traveled to the region on three separate occasions, including an operation on the South China Sea and the deployment of four B-1 bombers and 200 personnel from the Dice Air Force Base in Texas. Guvamku.

At the end of last month, the US Navy challenged China’s claims over the waters surrounding the Spratly and Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, saying the US has long been using China to keep its weapons and military facilities on the contested islands.

Nobody is suggesting that the US is moving towards a conflict with China, but Defense Secretary Mark Esper continues to prioritize blunt Beijing.

“We are concerned by growing, opportunistic activity in the People’s Republic of China to force its neighbors and press its illegal maritime claims in the South China Sea, but the region and the world are focused on solving the Kovid-19 pandemic,” Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn told CNN. .

China has long criticized the US and its military efforts in the South China Sea, which began many years ago when China made controversial territorial claims.

The South China Sea is strategically crucial

The South China Sea is considered a key strategic location, home to some of the world’s busiest shipping routes as well as natural resource reserves such as oil and gas. Parts of the sea are being contested by multiple claimants including China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan. US officials said they were trying to gain control of strategic waterways by building Chinese ports on man-made islands in the conflict zone, setting up military facilities and missiles there.

“The US Navy in the South China Sea, including the rights to more securely and professionally, we are continuing to challenge the global Freedom of Navigation program operations. The United States will not prove to be a more common means of transportation is also organized by the Taiwan Strait. International law allows egarandi anywhere, ride more Show all work, “he said Kafka.

The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer, the USS McCampbell, shipped the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday.

“The ship’s transport through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates America’s commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific,” Lt. Anthony Junko, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet, told CNN.

The US routinely crosses the Strait of Taiwan, but the Chinese military sees the strategic waterway that separates China from Taiwan as a priority area and often shades US ships passing through the region.

China routinely protests US naval operations in the region, and often ships or aircraft to shadow US ships. Following the freedom of the US navigation operation, which challenged China’s claims to the Paracel Islands late last month, Chinese officials said it was “provoking” an operation that could “easily trigger an unexpected event.”

The US says China has tried to intimidate other countries in the region.

In mid-April, two defense officials said they had deployed a survey vessel with Hyang DG8, along with 10 Coast Guard and Sea Militia ships, as part of a forced demonstration in the area claimed by Malaysia and Beijing.

The move is an attempt to intimidate a Malaysian state-owned oil company that hired a Panamanian flagged drilling vessel, West Capella, to survey the oil.

An official said that China’s strategy of using a survey ship-led flotilla to harass South China’s maritime authorities was “time-tested,” and said China had launched similar tactics against Vietnam.

The US responded with two warships near the drill ship earlier this month, a demonstration of force intended to signal to Beijing that the U.S. Navy could challenge China’s efforts to seize resources in the region.

“We adhere to a rules-based order in the South China Sea, and we will maintain the freedom of the seas and the rule of law,” US Pacific Fleet Commander Admin John Aquilino said in a statement.

“The Communist Party of China must end its policy of intimidating Southeast Asians from offshore oil, gas and fisheries. Millions of people in the region depend on those resources for their livelihood,” he said.

China appears to be using its military to send a message that it can work long enough to challenge its neighbors and America. The US says China’s only operational aircraft carrier entered the South China Sea last week, and has several other warships.