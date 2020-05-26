Asian stocks have risen by ‘re-opening optimism’

225 for Nikki N225 Of Japan2.6% increased in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency for the entire country on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak there eased.

Abe is focusing on the latest stimulus package, which he hopes to increase government stimulus packages to 200 trillion yen ($ 1.9 trillion), or 40% of the annual output of the world’s third largest economy. The new package is expected to be approved by the Japanese Cabinet on Wednesday.

Hong Seng Index HSI Meanwhile, Hong KongAdding profits on Monday improved to 2%.