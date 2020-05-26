World

Asian stocks have risen by ‘re-opening optimism’

by Ayhan
Of Japan 225 for Nikki (N225) 2.6% increased in the region.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency for the entire country on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak there eased.

Abe is focusing on the latest stimulus package, which he hopes to increase government stimulus packages to 200 trillion yen ($ 1.9 trillion), or 40% of the annual output of the world’s third largest economy. The new package is expected to be approved by the Japanese Cabinet on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Hong Seng Index (HSI) Adding profits on Monday improved to 2%.
In Hong Kong, investors are stepping up from last week’s sharp losses. Friday, Hong Seng Its the worst day in almost five years After Beijing turned to accepting the controversial national security law, the autonomy of the financial center was a blow.
Chinese Foreign Commissioner Xi Fang in Hong Kong reassured investors on Monday evening. The law does not affect freedom of speech, press, publication and assembly, Xie said According to the To the government-news agency Xinhua.

Ji said the controversial law protects the law-based activities of international businesses in Hong Kong.

“The dust clouds in Hong Kong have settled faster than anyone has. Local risk sentiment is not nearly as dire as everyone fears,” Stephen Innes, Global Market Strategist at OxiCorp, wrote in a note Tuesday.

There is also a sense of “re-opening optimism” among investors, Innes said. They are enthusiastic about lockdowns in the United States and elsewhere.

South Korea The Kospi Index (KOSPI) Increased by 1.6%. Of China Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) India’s Sensex rose 0.7%.
U.S. stock futures also rose as Americans crowded on packed beaches in Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Virginia and Indiana over Memorial Day weekend. Most states They started lifting the limits of businesses and public spaces.

Dow futures were up 460 points or 1.9%. S&P futures were up 1.8% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.9%.

Oil prices rose during Asian trading on Tuesday. US crude futures rose 3.4% to barrel. Trading at 34.38. Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.9% to $ 36.22 a barrel.

CNN’s Laura Hee and Kouri Enzozi contributed to this report.

