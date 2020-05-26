Asian stocks have risen by ‘re-opening optimism’

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lifted a state of emergency for the entire country on Monday as the coronavirus outbreak there eased.
Abe is focusing on the latest stimulus package, which he hopes to increase government stimulus packages to 200 trillion yen ($ 1.9 trillion), or 40% of the annual output of the world’s third largest economy. The new package is expected to be approved by the Japanese Cabinet on Wednesday.
Ji said the controversial law protects the law-based activities of international businesses in Hong Kong.
“The dust clouds in Hong Kong have settled faster than anyone has. Local risk sentiment is not nearly as dire as everyone fears,” Stephen Innes, Global Market Strategist at OxiCorp, wrote in a note Tuesday.
There is also a sense of “re-opening optimism” among investors, Innes said. They are enthusiastic about lockdowns in the United States and elsewhere.
Dow futures were up 460 points or 1.9%. S&P futures were up 1.8% and Nasdaq futures were up 1.9%.
Oil prices rose during Asian trading on Tuesday. US crude futures rose 3.4% to barrel. Trading at 34.38. Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.9% to $ 36.22 a barrel.
CNN’s Laura Hee and Kouri Enzozi contributed to this report.
