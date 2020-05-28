Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s father dies of coronavirus

Smith’s father Ron is living in a care home diagnosed with dementia six years ago, the football club said. They said in a statement that he had contracted Kovid-19 four weeks ago and died in hospital.

Smith, who was named head coach in 2018, helped Willa promote to the Premier League during his first season in charge. His team are currently ranked 19th in the Premier League after a mid-game suspension.

“A lifelong supporter, Ron has been a steward of Villa Park for many years and has shown his love for the club,” said a statement on the Villa website.