Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s father dies of coronavirus

Smith’s father Ron is living in a care home diagnosed with dementia six years ago, the football club said. They said in a statement that he had contracted Kovid-19 four weeks ago and died in hospital.
Smith, who was named head coach in 2018, helped Willa promote to the Premier League during his first season in charge. His team are currently ranked 19th in the Premier League after a mid-game suspension.
“A lifelong supporter, Ron has been a steward of Villa Park for many years and has shown his love for the club,” said a statement on the Villa website.
“In addition to being a regular at home games, Villa witnessed the great days of lifting the European Cup in Rotterdam in May 1982.
“Everyone’s thoughts on the football club are now in a very distressing time with Dean and his family and are kindly asked to respect the privacy of the family.”
The UK has been hit by the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe, killing more than 37,500 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.
On Wednesday, Premier League shareholders voted unanimously to resume consultation training at a stage toward league return.
