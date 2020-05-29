Bankruptcy Precautions – CNN

But investors should rethink that it’s time to do some bargain hunting with shares of bankrupt companies. After all,AndThey were struggling long before the coronavirus arrived.

GM GM Delta DAL American AAL Sure, there are companies like thatAs well as theAnd many other airlines that are seeking a second life from investors after bankruptcy have cleaned up their balance sheets over the past year. That was after investors who had stakes in old bankrupt companies were wiped out.

When it comes to reinvesting in the Chapter 11 reorganization, shareholders in the totem poll are few and far between. Lenders of companies that can include everyone from bondholders to suppliers are a high priority.

Also, a company seeking bankruptcy protection is probably no longer relevant to its customers or to customers. This is more than a growing debt burden.

The bankruptcy can resolve the company’s problems temporarily

Pier 1 PIRRQ Just look at it once. The long-suffering retailer filed for bankruptcy in February and plans to close all of its 541 stores for good. Shares of Pier 1 fell 75% and the share was above $ 1 on the day of filing. They now trade for less than 7 cents.

And ask investors Stuck with Sears How Bankruptcy has worked since its Chapter 11 filing in October 2018.

Sears SHLDQ It was trading around 41 cents when filing for bankruptcy and was briefly shot down to $ 2.77 per share after its emergence from Chapter 11 in February 2019. The stock, however, fell nearly 60% over the past year to 17 cents.

Newly issued shares of previously insolvent companies are also difficult to develop after the emergence of Chapter 11. After all, a healthy balance sheet does not mean a company has a good business model – especially in the infamous cutthroat retail sector.

American Apparel, Fairway, Barnes and RadioShack are just a few examples of what some of the Chapter 22 companies called for – filing for bankruptcy a second time in the years since the previous reorganization.

Camera and film company Eastman Kodak, a one-time tech and consumer giant that was part of the Dow from 1930 to 2004, took a long time to navigate the digital photo revolution.

Eastman Kodak KODK It filed for bankruptcy in 2011, wiping out its shareholder value. RestoredIt returned to Wall Street with new stock in 2013, and its shares have fallen 90% since then.

So while agile traders may have the cash and the stomach, long-term investors should probably think twice when trying to take advantage of short-term ings in bankruptcy stocks like Hertz and Giuseppe.