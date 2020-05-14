Belly Muzinga: Police have examined CCTV footage following the spitting incident

She and a co-worker attacked a man who spit on them and accused him of having a coronavirus, Muzinga’s union, the Transport Solidarity Staff Association (TSSA), said in a statement Tuesday.
The union said that Muzinga did not have personal protective equipment and “begged him to work from inside the building” rather than outside the meeting.
Two of the staff fell ill within a few days and Mujinga, who was suffering from a respiratory illness, was taken by ambulance to Burnett Hospital in north London and placed on a ventilator 11 days after the attack.
She died April 5, leaving a husband and 11-year-old daughter.
GTR has confirmed to CNN that the CCTV of the incident has been sent to the British Transport Police (BTP), which is assessing the footage as part of its investigation.
In a statement, BTP Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: “I know the death of this staff member has shocked many of us, and our thoughts are with her family, who are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers at their own loss.
“We are always investigating when we receive any report of the attack and it is essential for us to establish the full circumstances behind the incident.
“We are conducting extensive inquiries to help us, including exploring CCTV opportunities and talking to key witnesses.”
