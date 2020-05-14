Belly Muzinga: Police have examined CCTV footage following the spitting incident

Belly Muzinga, The 47-year-old railway ticket office worker was working for the Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) at London’s busy Victoria station Concours during the March 22 incident.

She and a co-worker attacked a man who spit on them and accused him of having a coronavirus, Muzinga’s union, the Transport Solidarity Staff Association (TSSA), said in a statement Tuesday.

The union said that Muzinga did not have personal protective equipment and “begged him to work from inside the building” rather than outside the meeting.

Two of the staff fell ill within a few days and Mujinga, who was suffering from a respiratory illness, was taken by ambulance to Burnett Hospital in north London and placed on a ventilator 11 days after the attack.