Ben Ruthlisberger got a haircut during the pandemic – and the Pennsylvania governor wasn’t happy

by Iris J Cook
Ben Ruthlisberger got a haircut during the pandemic - and the Pennsylvania governor wasn't happy
That means skipping a haircut at a salon or barbershop.

During a briefing Tuesday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf asked Ben Ruthlisberger what he thought about getting a haircut and beard trim at a state barbershop recently.

“My concern is just a general concern,” said Wolf Roethlisberger. “I think we should try to prevent someone who harms himself or herself. You go to something like a barbershop and you don’t have protection. I don’t care who you are. Those chances are that the virus will actually ruin your life.

“I personally don’t think any person in Pennsylvania should take that opportunity. I don’t want to take that opportunity myself.”

On Monday, the Steelers and Ruthlisberger posted Video To social media, the quarterback shows – before cutting and shaving – throwing passes to teammates. Roethlisberger missed most of the NFL season in 2019 after undergoing elbow surgery in September, so the video he throws represents an important step in his recovery.

The video then shows Roethlisberger cutting his chin in the chair at the barbershop.

According to reports, including a CNN affiliate KDKA, Roethlisberger went to Norman’s Cut ‘n Edge Barbershop in Allegheny County.

A stay-at-home order in Pennsylvania for counties in the red has been extended to June 4. Yellow Phase Counties, which includes Allegheny County, may start limited reopening of businesses. However, hairdressers should not be open to those areas during the yellow phase.

The governor did not address whether the state is trying to discipline the barbershop.

In a Advertisement for ESPN reporter Brooke Prior, The shop owner’s attorney, said the haircut was in “a personal favor” and that “the money was not received or exchanged.”

